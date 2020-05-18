Mining company partially shuts down over COVID-19

Share this with more people!

The Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited a subsidiary of Resolute Group has partially shut down its operations at the company’s site in Bibiani to stem the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The shutdown came as a result of an announcement made by the Ghana Health Service that Bibiani in the Western North Region had recorded its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

Mr. Emmanuel Aidoo, the Community and Legal Relations Officer who made this known in a press release, said all the precautionary protocols have been put in place at the Mine.

He explained that, access to the Mine site was generally restricted to MGBL staff and selected essential contract staff.

Mr Addo explained that exceptions were, however, granted for regulators and other officials who adhered to the key precautionary protocols such as wearing of nose masks, keeping of physical distance, and regular handwashing with soap under running water.

He said, the company was working assiduously to safeguard the health and wellbeing of workers, contractors, and individuals within their operational zone.

Mr Aidoo disclosed that the company through its COVID-19 Response Plan team had put in place the necessary protocols and restrictions to combat the spread of the virus in the Mine.

Meanwhile, the company through the Resolute Foundation Advisory Panel (RFAP) had provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some identifiable groups including, the Municipal Health Directorate and Local Council of Churches in Bibiani.

The said groups were presented with items such as Veronica buckets, washing basins, hand sanitizers, tissue paper, and boxes of carbolic soap.

Source: GNA