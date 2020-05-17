No changes have been made to the benchmark value policy – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says no changes have been made to the Benchmark Value Policy (discount policy) and that it continues to be implemented as originally announced by the Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

In a statement the GRA said the document circulating in the media with the list of items at both the heading and subheading levels of the HS code is an internal document analyzing the impact of the policy on our revenue collection with regards to those items as well as the impact on local industries, public health safety and the environment.

“The internal analysis was not approved by the Central Government and is thus inapplicable,” the statement said.

The GRA called for cooperation and support from the trading public and other stakeholders while urging them to assist the Authority in its revenue mobilization efforts.

Source: GNA