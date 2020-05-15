Home / Africa/International / Germany bracing for €81.5b drop in 2020 tax revenues

Germany bracing for €81.5b drop in 2020 tax revenues

2 hours ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Germany expects to collect €81.5 billion ($87.9 billion) less in tax revenues this year compared to 2019, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

This is a 10-per-cent drop and means that federal, state and district authorities will have 98.6 billion euros less to spend than forecast in November, as the coronavirus pandemic tears up the country’s previous budgets.

It is the first time that state coffers are expected to decline in Europe’s biggest economy since 2009 during the financial crash.

In calculating its estimate, the Finance Ministry put the cost of the government’s coronavirus aid measures at €453.4 billion in 2020 alone, not including an additional 800 billion euros in loans that may have to be extended if struggling companies are unable to meet their credit obligations.

Source: dpa

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

VW sales collapse further in April

Car sales collapsed further in April for Volkswagen, falling by more than two-thirds in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved