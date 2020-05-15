Balogun Olalekan assumes office as MD, CEO of UBA Ghana

Share this with more people!

The Board of Directors of United Bank for Africa Limited (UBA Ghana) has appointed Mr Olalekan Balogun as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the appointment took retrospective effect from May 08, 2020.

Mr Olalekan takes over from Mr Isong Udom, who has been re-assigned to UBA Plc, Nigeria.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Balogun was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Liberia, where he led a major transformation since June, 2016 and grew the Bank to become dominant player in that country.

He has over 25 years banking experience having joined United Bank for Africa Plc as a fresh graduate in June 1994 and has led and managed various departments and operations of the Bank.

The statement said as a Board; “We are delighted to have someone of Olalekan’s calibre and experience to continue the Banks growth strategy.”

It said at this critical moment in the financial services industry, “we believe that his experience will greatly help in the successful implementation of our strategy.”

It said the Board believed that Olalekan’s experience from other jurisdictions would be useful in improving the Bank’s operations in Ghana to make it a major force in the industry.

He joined United Bank for Africa Plc in June 1994 as an Operation Staff and excelled in all the roles he managed especially as the Strategic Business Group Head in 2014 to manage a larger portfolio covering 28 business offices in Lagos.

Source: GNA