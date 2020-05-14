Marketing communication experts told to avoid insensitivity in messaging

Share this with more people!

Global Media Alliance (GMA), the market leader in Integrated Marketing Communications, has assembled communication brains to impact 100 attendants on Zoom and more than 2,000 users on Facebook on effective marketing communications during the COVID-19 period.

A statement from the Global Media Alliance and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the maiden edition of the webinar featured key resource persons like Mr Gayheart Mensah, a connoisseur of strategic and concerted approach to Public Relations and Marketing with a career that spans over 20 years across four different industries.

Another was Mr Ahuma Cabutey Adodoadji, a Senior Marketing Executive, with over 10 years’ experience across industries in Ghana and the West African sub region.

Speaking on communication and messaging, Mr Mensah according to the statement, entreated organisations to align their messages to the current global pandemic.

“It is important for organisations to be sensitive in their communication and be circumspect in their messaging during these times. You also need to prove that your brand is not out to profit off customers during this pandemic in order to build a lasting relationship with them afterwards”, he advised.

Mr Adodoadji also shared insights on the current trends in media consumption; saying, ““This is the time for organisations to build more brand love through PR, CSR and advertising. There has been a 66 per cent increase in media consumption since the pandemic broke out.

“Television now has the highest consumption followed by social media, radio and government messages. These changing trends should inform the channels which organisations disseminate their messages through”, he said.

Mr Eli Daniel-Wilson, the Head of Digital Innovation, Global Media Alliance, also enlightened participants on Digital Marketing and how organisations could capitalise on the COVID-19 period to enhance their digital footprints.

The series was hosted by Madam Fati Ali-Shaibu, a Broadcast Journalist at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, the statement said.

The Global Media Alliance webinar series is partnered by eTV Ghana, Happy FM, YFM and Perception Management International (PMI).

Global Media Alliance (GMA) is an Integrated Marketing Communications Company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in PR and Media Consultancy, Event Management and Brand Activations, Creative Designs & Production and Digital Innovations.

Source: GNA