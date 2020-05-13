EC says it has not yet released any election timetable

The Electoral Commission has urged the public, especially its stakeholders to disregard alleged election timetable and letters circulating on social media purported to have emanated from the Commission.

A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director, Public Affairs of EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed said the Commission had its plans set for the compilation of the new Voters Register with a new Voter Management System for the upcoming 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and had not been released yet.

It said the Commission was sensitive to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and would abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deemed appropriate to begin the compilation of the register.

The statement noted with grave concern the comment by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, which attacked the integrity and mandate of the Commission at his press conference on May 7.

It said Mr Iddrisu was reported to have registered the displeasure of the National Democratic Congress on the management of the COVID-19 by the Commission in the performance of it official duties.

The statement refuted the allegation that the Commission had received Personal Protective Equipment from the government and found it troubling that Mr Iddrisu would put out such information.

It said the Commission would not be subjected to the direction of any person or authority in the discharge of its duties except as provided in the 1992 Constitution or any other law consistent with it.

Source: GNA