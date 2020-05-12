Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases shoots up to 5,127 – Minister

Share this with more people!

As global confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed four million, Ghana has recorded 5,127 cases as at today May 12, 2020, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced at a press briefing. This is an increase of 427 new cases, exactly two months after the first announcement of confirmed cases of the pandemic ravaging the world.

The country first announced its confirmed cases – two, on March 12, 2020.

As at yesterday, the country’s number was at 4,700. The number of recorded deaths remains at 22 and the number of recoveries at 494.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases, 3,981, followed by the Ashanti Region with 662 cases. The Central Region has 154 cases and the Eastern Region recorded 99 cases. The Western North Region has 54 cases and the Western Region has 52, Volta Region, 33, Upper East Region, 26, Oti Region, 24, Upper West Region, 21, Northern Region, 16, North East Region, 2 and the Bono Region has recorded one case.

Three regions, Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East Regions haven’t recorded any case yet.

On Sunday the President, Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated the continued imposition of bans on large public gatherings and closure of all educational institutions.

He urged citizens to eat nutritious meals and wear face masks when they go outside their homes.