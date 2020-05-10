Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute commends African Union

Share this with more people!

The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII), has commended the African Union (AU), for taking steps towards getting the African Center for Disease Control, to examine and determine the efficacy of COVID-19 Organics.

The COVID Organics, which is a herbal drink, recently discovered in Madagascar, has been announced by President Andry Rajoelina as a cure for COVID-19.

Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of the KNII, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the move by the AU was a laudable one saying, “we hope the AU would continue to show interest in such initiatives, towards the growth of Africa for the benefit of not only the continent, but the entire world.”

He said the current global struggle to find a cure for COVID-19 proved, that it was crucial to encourage innovation from every part of the world, instead of looking up to only one group of people for ideas and solutions.

Dr Anyagre said the time had come for Africans to begin looking from within for solutions, as Madagascar had done.

“We congratulate the people and government of Madagascar, as well as the AU for the bold move, and we are of the hope that such initiatives from Africa would be encouraged and not discouraged,” he said.

Dr. Anyagre said the discovery in Madagascar should make Africans bold to come out with what could help not only Africa, but the entire world.

He urged Africans to shake off the long-held notion that efficient innovations only came from the West and said it was worth noting, that several great innovations in the world were originated by Africans.

“We Africans should also be strong and supportive of each other, and also believe in ourselves towards the well-being of Africa and the entire global community,” Dr. Anyagre said.

The KNII executive secretary encouraged the leadership of Africa to work hard towards strengthening the various systems and institutions on the continent, in order to ensure a largely self-sufficient people.

He said what mattered most, was for the continent to ensure that people with the right knowledge and expertise, took the lead in the continent’s quest for true growth and self-realization.

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, launched the drink in April and said it could prevent and cure COVID-19.

President Rajoelina explained that the drink would undergo clinical trials, whilst a number of African countries have also expressed interest in it.

Whilst efforts are being made globally to find a cure for COVID-19, a remedy is yet to be found against the disease, which has cowered the entire global community.

