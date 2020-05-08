Home / General News / Industrial complex records 533 cases as Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 4,012

3 mins ago General News, Lead Story Leave a comment

More than 500 employees at an industrial complex have tested positive for COVID-19, as Ghana announces 4,012 confirmed cases of the disease, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

According to the GHS, the country’s total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases from March 12 to May 7, 2020 is 4,012, with 18 deaths and 323 recoveries.

“Between the last update on May 4, 2020 and the current update, a total of 921 additional cases have been recorded. Over 50 per cent of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive. Over the same period, 20 more recoveries have been reported,” it said.

The first time Ghana announced confirmed cases was March 12, 2020. Two cases were announced.

