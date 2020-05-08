EU, three others, pull together to create jobs for Ghanaians

The European Union (EU), the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation are partnering to create jobs for at least 5,000 Ghanaians.

This is under the “Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana – (GrEEn)” project, which involves training and financial support for green businesses – plastic waste recycling, clean cook-stove production and distribution, organic horticulture and compost production.

It is part of the drive towards creating economic and employment opportunities for the youth, women and returning migrants.

Financed by a total contribution of €20,600,000 from EUTF, SNV and UNCDF, the GrEEn project, would use a combination of performance-based grants, access to finance, technical assistance and skills development to promote green and circular economies.

There is also going to be support for the incubation and acceleration of selected Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) with the potential to green their business models in sectors such as agriculture, energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The four-year project is being implemented under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa and would work with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and other relevant ministries as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

It is expected to promote and support the growth of climate resilient local economies in two regions – Ashanti and Western.

Anjo van Toorn, SNV Country Director in Ghana, is quoted in press statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as saying: “SNV is delighted to have been awarded this joint programme and looks forward to co-leading it with our partner, UNCDF.

“We need to find ways of helping youth, women, returning migrants and local communities to get sustainable livelihoods and enhanced skills to access employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Ms. Maria Perdomo, UNCDF’s Youth Finance Global Manager, said; “Our objective is to ensure that we are leveraging our expertise in local development finance and financial inclusion for women and youth in Ghana, strengthening government systems and markets in a sustained manner.

“By partnering with SNV, we will truly deploy an integrated approach that enables more people to benefit from increased economic opportunities within their local communities.”

Diana Acconia, EU Ambassador to Ghana, stated that; “Migration should always be a choice, not a necessity.

“Thanks to the GrEEn project which supports livelihoods and green/circular economy, lots of young people will finally have the choice.”

Source: GNA