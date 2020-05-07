NDC urges public to ignore fake news on selection of Running Mate

Share this with more people!

Mr Johnson Asiesu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied issuing a letter on selection of the 2020 Running Mate.

“My attention has been drawn to a fraudulent fake letter on the selection of the 2020 NDC Running Mate, purported to be signed and issued by me.

“First of all, I have not issued any such statement or caused such publication to be made on my behalf on the subject of selecting the NDC Running Mate.”

An official statement signed by Mr Asiedu Nketia and copied the GNA in Accra advised the public to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter.

It said the letter was clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention of Ghanaians on some national issues.

“Let me use this opportunity to emphasize that the purported letterhead, reference number, email address and signature on the said publication are all fake.

“Secondly, no sub-committee of the party has been formed or tasked by the National Executive Committee for selection of a Running Mate. For the avoidance of doubt, the procedures for selecting a Running Mate as prescribed under article 43 of our party Constitution, does not include the formation of any such Sub-Committee.”

The statement said the fake news came in the wake of several attempts by some criminal minds to use the names of some high-ranking officials of the party to defraud the unsuspecting public, including; some Parliamentary Candidates of our party.

“This is utterly condemnable. Even though I do not own any Facebook account, I have had cause to report to the cybercrime unit of the Ghana Police Service, activities of some criminal minded fraudsters who have created an account in my name and are using same to defraud innocent citizens.

“We are eagerly awaiting an action by the CyberCrime Unit of the CID.

We entreat our teeming members, supporters, sympathizers and the public to ignore this fraudulent document.

“We wish to assure all NDC members that leadership shall remain focused …..no matter the machinations of our detractors,” it added.

Source: GNA