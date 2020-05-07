Curfew reviewed in the Doba and Kandiga areas  

Share this with more people!

The joint security committees of the Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly and the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly have reviewed the restriction on movement of people in the areas from 0600hours to 2000hours, to 0600 hours to 1900hours, with effect from Tuesday, May 5, 2020 until further notice.

The restriction followed a violent conflict between the Doba and Kandiga communities in the area, due to disagreement over the siting of two projects at Kandiga.

A statement signed by the Kassena Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Williams Aduum, said the review was done in response to a directive by the Upper East Regional Security Council, in cognizance of the general cooperation and compliance of the chiefs and people of the two communities.

The Assemblies thanked the Chiefs and people of Doba and Kandiga for cooperating with the security services to keep the peace of the area.

Source: GNA