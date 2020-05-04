We spent GH¢8.79m to develop agricultural sector – Abosso Goldfields

Share this with more people!

Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has spent GH¢8.76 million to develop the agricultural sector of the Mine’s host communities.

This amount represents 21 per cent of the mining giant’s total investment of GH¢42 million.

The investment included livestock production, oil palm plantation, production of vegetables under the SEED programme, organic vegetable production under the Youth in Organic Horticulture Production (YouHoP) programme and cocoa support programme for farmers.

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute 2,172 bags of fertilizers to 360 farmers at Damang in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Mr Charles Kofi Nti, Relieving General Manager of AGL in a speech read on his behalf said in 2018, AGL in collaboration with the Huni-Valley Cocoa farmers Association of the Ghana Cocoa Coffee Shea nut farmers Association together with the Damang Mine Consultative Farmers Association (DMCFA) began a programme to offer assistance to farmers.

He said since cocoa contributed significantly to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product, hence, the Mine decided to economically empower their catchment communities to become the leading producers of cocoa in the country.

Mr Nti stated that in 2018 the company supported 120 farmers with fertilizers as against 240 farmers in 2019, adding that, each farmer was expected to benefit from the programme for three years.

“AGL has so far spent over GH¢304,000 on the programme and the first batch, would be receiving their final inputs. I urge you all including the new group to comply with the farm management directives given by the agricultural extension agents” he hinted.

Mr Nti noted that “We will at the end of the cycle, conduct an evaluation to ascertain the success of the programme. This will inform future decisions and strategies to consider in the development of the agricultural sector”.

Madam Maud Ofosua Ofori, Community Affairs Manager, entreated the beneficiaries to make good use of the farm inputs presented to them and also observe the requisite agronomic practices to enable them reap the benefits of their work to improve upon their livelihoods.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Gabriel Adjargo, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the firm for supporting the Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly to promote agriculture and appealed to other institutions to emulate AGL by assisting farmers in the country.

Nana Kofi Enyam, Gyasehene of Damang Divisional Area, commended AGL for initiating the support programme, said it had contributed immensely to boosting agriculture in the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Farmer, Nana Thomas Boakye who received the items on behalf of his colleagues thanked AGL for aiding farmers to improve upon their standard of living.

Source: GNA