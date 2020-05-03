Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now 2,169

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 2,169 as of Saturday, May 2, from the 2,074 recorded at the last update of April 28.

The country also has recorded 18 deaths and 229 recoveries, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update on the country’s COVID-19 status indicates.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest cases of 1,852.

The regional breakdown has Ashanti recording 117; Eastern – 87; Central – 21; Oti – 19; Upper East – 19; Volta – 16; Northern – 13; Upper West – 10; Western – nine; Western North – four; and North East – two.

The GHS’s update, however, indicated that four regions; Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East have not recorded any cases.

The situation update on the COVID-19 in Ghana showed that aside the 229 recoveries, 1,916 persons were doing well and responding to treatment in facilities and at home under strict monitoring by the health team, however six persons were still critically or moderately ill.

The report on positivity rate by surveillance type showed that out of the total of 117,049 samples so far tested, 2,169 have been confirmed positive, indicating a total positivity rate of 1.85 per cent.

A breakdown of the above statistic showed 26,963 samples have been tested under routine surveillance, out of which 734 had been confirmed positive, representing a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent.

1,320 out of the 88,064 samples tested from contact tracing also came out positive, which was about 1.50 per cent.

The report said out of the 2,022 samples tested from persons under mandatory quarantine 115 were positive indicating a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent.

Based on these statistics, the GHS had reiterated the need for the public to adhere to all the preventive measures, which include the ‘stay at home,’ observance of social distancing and handshakes, and regular handwashing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds.

It also encouraged all to observe the coughing and sneezing etiquettes, properly disposing off used tissues in closed bins, the mandatory wearing of nose masks when going out or when with other people, not touching face with hands, or close contact with people who are sick.

The GHS also encouraged the public to ensure the frequent cleaning and disinfection of objects or surfaces such as remote controls and doorknobs, and to call the toll-free numbers:112 or 0509497700 or 0558439868 for assistance if they developed fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

Source: GNA