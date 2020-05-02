Bawumia outlines 37 achievements of Akufo-Addo’s government

Share this with more people!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extolled the hard work and unmatched record of President Akufo-Addo’s Government as Ghana and the rest of the world celebrate the contributions of workers on May Day.

On his Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia noted that after three years in office, the President’s hard work and numerous policy interventions had contributed to alleviating the suffering of Ghanaian workers.

“On this workers day, I would like to salute Ghana’s number one worker, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, for his hard work and what he has done for Ghanaian workers after three years in office.

“The suffering of our workers has been reduced by your policies,” he wrote.

The Vice President proceeded to list 37 policy interventions the Akufo-Addo-led administration has implemented over the past three years to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian worker.

Dr Bawumia mentioned the creation of over 350,000 public sector jobs, reduction in cost of electricity, reduction of import duties by 50 per cent, restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances, free Senior High School Policy, among others.

He congratulated all Ghanaian workers for their “hard work and patriotic contribution to the development of the nation.

Below is the full list of interventions the Vice President outlined:

1. Creation of over 350,000 jobs in the public sector alone and much more in the private sector

2. Reduction in the cost of electricity – compared with the 45 per cent annual average increase between 2013-2016

3. In the midst of COVID-19, free electricity for lifeline consumers and 50 per cent reduction for all others for the months of April, May and June 2020

4. In the midst of COVID-19, free water to all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June

5. Abolished the payment of utility bills by students

6. Restoration of macroeconomic stability

• Inflation down

• Growth up

• Interest rates down

• Exchange rate depreciation down

7. Domestic Production and supply of personal protective equipment for our health workers

8. Reducing Import Duties- by 50 per cent

9. Reduction and abolition of 15 taxes

10. Planting for food and Jobs- subsidized fertilizer, seeds and extension services to farmers

11. Restoring the cancelled Teacher Training Allowances

12. Restoring the cancelled Nursing Training Allowances

13. Restoring cancelled allowances to Arabic Instructors

14. Increasing the peace keeping allowances of the military and police from $31 to $35 per day.

15. Paying arrears of teachers who were paid only three months’ salary for over two years of work

16. Doubling the capitation grant

17. Absorbing the cost of WASSCE registration

18. Major increase in scholarship awards to students by the scholarship Secretariat

19. Increased efficiency of government service delivery through the Digitization of government services such as Passport Application, DVLA, Registrar General, NHIS Renewal, ECG power purchases, etc.

20. Protecting the deposits of millions of over 14 million Ghanaians by saving the banking system from collapse

21. Saving the National Health Insurance Scheme from collapse through a drastic reduction in the outstanding arrears to service providers

22. Massive Payment of arrears to road contractors

23. Over 600 vehicles and three helicopters other equipment for the police service

24. One district one factory – on course

25. Revival of Anglogold Ashanti

26. Revival of Ghana Publishing Company

27. Revival of Ghana Post

28. Revival of our Railways

29. National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP)

30. One Village One Dam – on course

31. One constituency one ambulance

32. Emergency medical deliveries through drones (the largest such program in the world)

33. Nation Builders Corps – 100,000 graduates employed

34. Absorbing the fees for post graduate medical training –

35. Restoring research allowances in tertiary institutions –

36. Employing persons with disabilities to man 50 per cent of all our toll booths

37. Implementation of Free Senior High School Education

Ayeekooo Mr. President Ayeekooo to all Ghanaian workers!

Source: GNA