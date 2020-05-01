COVID-19: Ghana Health Service worried over decline in handwashing and sanitizer use

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed worry over sharp decline in hand washing with soap and use of hand sanitizers, and reminded Ghanaians the fight against Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) remains unabated.

So far, the country has recorded 2,074 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with 17 deaths and 212 recoveries.

The GHS noted the country’s confirmed cases of the COVID-19 was disturbing as figures continued surging and admonished the public to continue to adhere to health and safety protocols and personal hygiene to stem the spread of the virus disease.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo, the Deputy Bono Regional Director in-charge of Public Health raised the concerns when the Bono Regional office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) presented some items to the GHS in its fight against the COVID-19 at a short ceremony in Sunyani.

The items comprised; 300 packs of bottled water, 150 packs of tissue paper and three containers of liquid soap worth GH¢4,000.00.

Dr. Otoo said it would be suicidal, if Ghanaians relaxed and failed to adhere to health and safety protocols put in place to protect themselves and others around them.

He called on the media to scale-up public education on the use of nose masks and handwashing with soap under running water and social and physical distancing.

Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, thanked the GWCL for the support, and appealed to other institutions to emulate that patriotic effort.

She said so far the region had not recorded any confirmed case, and hoped citizens would comply with government’s directives against the COVID-19.

Mr. Abraham Adjei-Kwarteng, the Bono Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL said the water company was also contributing to stem its spread.

Source: GNA