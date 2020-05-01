Chinese companies donate to Ghana Armed Forces

Share this with more people!

Five Chinese companies in Ghana on Thursday presented safety items to the Ghana Armed Forces to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The companies are Xu Gong Ghana Machinery Company, China Zinzheng Ghana Friendliness Development company, Dragon Success Ghana Logistics Company, First Ghana Motors Company and LX Joyea Company Limited.

The items worth GH¢80,000 are 10 veronica buckets, 15,000 face masks, 42 cartons of soaps and 102 pieces of tissue rolls.

Mr Zheng Xianchun, the Managing Director of Chinese Association of Fujian in Ghana, said the gesture was to empower the military in their duty to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the security agencies played a key role in ensuring that there was order and safety of the citizenry, hence the need to arm them with the safety items to execute their work well.

He urged other corporate institutions to support other key stakeholders, like the frontline workers, to carry out their mandate in an efficient and effective manner.

Mr Zhao Hongquan, the Military Attache, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Ghana said he was happy to work with the Ghanaian troops to help Liberia combat the Ebola epidemic.

He said the Chinese Armed Forces reaffirmed its commitment to the friendship with the GAF and would always be ready to cooperate to respond to the pandemic.

“The virus does not respect national borders and does not distinguish between races. The virus can only be defeated by joint efforts of all mankind”, he added.

Brigadier General Michael Ayisi Amoah, Chief of Staff, Army Headquarters, who received the items commended the companies for the gesture and assured that the equipment would be distributed to the personnel to fight the pandemic.

Source: GNA