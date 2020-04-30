Kotoko strikes deal with Esperance over $240,000 fine

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko and Esperance of Tunisia have come to an agreement over a fine of $240, 000 imposed on the former for illegally registering Emmanuel Clottey in 2015.

Instead of a fine of $240,000, Kotoko has arranged to pay $45,000 to bring the case to an end.

This represents $30,000 for Esperance and $15,000 to FIFA for legal fees for the committee that sat on the matter.

GNA Sports gathers that Esperance as at the time of the fine was owing Kotoko $150,000 following the transfer of Kwame Bonsu last year.

The amount was deducted from the $180,000 fine imposed on Kotoko over the registration of Clottey, with a balance $30,000.

Kotoko was fined by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for registering Clottey, to play in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) when the player was still a property of the Tunisian side.

Kotoko would have suffered a transfer ban from FIFA to be executed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should they fail to pay the fine.

Source: GNA