Ghana Airports to resume domestic airline operations

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will resume domestic flight operations at the weekend to ease the restriction of movement of people in the country, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, has said.

“We are the only African country that closed its Airport and are about to begin operations. We will put everything in place and ensure that things are done well for others to learn from us”, he said.

The Minister made the announcement on Tuesday at a press interview during a disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, conducted by the Zoomlion Group.

The exercise, expected to last for eight hours, is to help fight against bacteria and viruses in and around the company before the commencement of the domestic flights.

Mr Adda said that the exercise was also in line with the protocols established by the President’s Special Taskforce to deal with the virus.

The GACL was closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), except for special flights that were evacuating passengers from different countries under the permission of the President.

He said the shipment of cargos at the airport were ongoing because there is the need to bring in essential medical equipment to support the fight of the pandemic.

The exercise, according to the Minister, when completed would ensure all the necessary precautionary measures are put in place before the start of the domestic flights to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Adda expressed optimism that by close of tomorrow, the exercise would be completed for the necessary action to be taken.

Reverend Ebenezer Kwame Adei, Head of Disinfection Team, Zoomlion Group, said the exercise has been extended to all the airports in the country.

He said the disinfection team was made up of four groups to fumigate all the terminals, the civil aviation building, project sites and all the surroundings around the airport.

He assured the public of their commitment to do a professional work by disinfecting all the “nooks and crannies” around the company.

Source: GNA