Praying at home is unpleasant, but useful – Muslim Communities

Muslims in some communities of Accra have stated that although praying at home alone during the month of Ramadan was unpleasant, the President’s directives were also useful as it will prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Ideally praying as a group during the month of Ramadan consolidate our gains as Muslims, but under the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, we just have to cope with the situation until it improves, Alhaji Mohammed Aziz said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his eighth television broadcast to the Nation on Sunday evening updated on government’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

He said among other things that in a consultation meeting with the Council of State and other key stakeholders.“I have, accordingly, by Executive Instrument, extended for another two (2) weeks the suspension of all public and social gatherings, as set out in E.I 64 of 15th March, 2020, effective tomorrow, 1am, Monday, 27th April,”.

The President also appealed to Muslims to stay home during the Ramadan period to do what he described as “analogical deduction,” as the breaking of the Ramadan fast is an intensely social activity in Muslim communities.

He also issued a directive of mandatory wearing of face masks at all public places, adding, “We should all familiarise ourselves with them, and apply them, as the Regional Coordinating Councils of the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions are demanding of their residents.”

A GNA visit to Accra Newtown, Nima and Maamobi revealed that most of the Muslims were not too happy , praying at home alone in the month of Ramadan, but were quick to add that the President’s directive was reactive to the current situation that Ghanaians found themselves.

Alhaji Aziz pleaded with the President to relax the ban on religious activities in the last 10 days of the Ramadan for Muslims to pray for Allah’s mercy on the nation and the citizens as those days were regarded as the month of mercy, forgiveness and transformation in the Holy Quran.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana acknowledged that the decision by President Akufo-Addo to rid the virus of Ghana was appreciable and called for more measures to curb the virus and not only banning and appealed to the President to review the ban on religious activities.

Hajia Failatu Iddi said single women in Muslim communities were affected by the directive as they prayed alone in their various homes.

Source: GNA