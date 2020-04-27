President extends ban on public gathering for two weeks 

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has by Executive Instrument, extended by two weeks, the ban on public and social gathering, with effect from 0100 Hours, Monday, April 27, 2020.

In a national address on Sunday, the President said the decision to extend the measures to contain the novel coronavirus, following the unanimous consensus to maintain the protocols to contain the pandemic, when he met in the course of last week, the Council of State, the National House of Chiefs, Religious leaders, the media, the Ghana Medical Association, among other stakeholders.

Noting that his decision to was supported by data and science, President Akufo-Addo reasoned that the ban on social and public gathering, as well as the closure of the country’s borders, coupled with the protocol on hygiene and social distancing was for now the major protection layer to lower the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 in the country.

He stated that the existing measures to combat the pandemic would be maintained and enhanced until the country got a firm grip on the movement of the virus.

“We are still very much in unchartered territory, and, clearly, we still have some way to go towards ridding ourselves of the virus. The truth is that this will be a long war, broken up into several battles, he said.

He continued, “Indeed, we registered a modest success in the important battle to trace and test many of the persons who had come into contact with infected persons, and we cannot, and will not rest on our laurels.

“We will not let our guard down, as the fight against this virus has to progress,” he stressed.

Ghana’s currently has 1,550 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths as of April 26, 2020.

The President said government would pursue vigorously its strategy of enhanced tracing, testing and treatment protocols of persons infected by the disease, saying, “It is the surest way to root out the virus.”

“Our efforts will remain constant, as will our abiding faith in the Almighty and our determination to defeat the virus, he said.

Urging the citizenry to adhere to all the hygiene and safety regimes, refrain from shaking hands, and to at all times the wear face mask when leaving home, the President said, “Together, all these protocols will prove effective in helping each one of us to avoid contracting the virus.”

He was encouraged that many of commercial vehicles, markets and businesses across the country where enforcing the need for social distancing, the use of hand sanitizers, and the wearing of mask for all patrons and staff.

“I am fully aware of the sacrifices in reduced revenues that all businesses and enterprises are suffering. But I believe we have no option but to sacrifice to defeat this virus…This is the time for sacrifice, so that we do not have to bear a greater cost in the future.”

President Akufo-Addo expressed worry about some Ghanaians who were aiding other West African nationals to enter the country illegally despite the closure of Ghana’s frontiers, saying they ought to put a stop to those acts that were putting the lives of the people in danger because some of those foreign nationals had tested positive for COVID-19.

“These are unpatriotic acts, and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population. Not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry.

“As I have said before, being a Ghanaian must mean that we look out for each other.”

The President lauded the contributions and sacrifice of all frontline workers to the fight against the virus, and called on the entire citizenry to lend support to their efforts.

“We must continue to be grateful to members of the media, members of our security forces, and our health workers for their sacrifice and high sense of patriotism in their contribution to the fight against the virus. The health workers, who are working day and night to care for the stricken, must continually be in our prayers.

“Their efforts will be in vain if we, at home, do not support them,” he held.

The President further asked Ghanaians to “look at our future with courage and hope”, as government would soon outline “the path for bringing the restrictive measures, systematically, to an end, and defining the basket of measures for the revival and growth of our national economy.”

“We have to own our future.” He stressed.

Source: GNA.