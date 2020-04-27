COVID-19: Zongo Development Fund to distribute one million facemasks

Share this with more people!

The Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) is set to distribute one million facemasks to Zongo communities across the country as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The move forms part of a comprehensive strategy being rolled out by the Fund to protect the vulnerable in Zongo communities against the deadly disease.

Alhaji Baba Sadiq Yakub, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fund, announced this when his outfit donated hygiene products and facemasks to some Zongo Community leaders in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Among some of the beneficiaries were the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Kumasi Zongo Chief, Tafo Zongo Chief and the Council of Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi.

“We intend to distribute one million facemasks, 200,000 bottles of liquid soap and hand sanitizers to Zongo communities across the country”, Alhaji Yakub stated.

He said the initiative was aimed at reaching out to the vulnerable in Zongo communities through community leaders in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Abdul-Majid, the Director of Projects said not only were the people of Zongo being protected against the virus in the COVID-19 campaign, but were also being empowered economically.

He said indigenous entrepreneurs in Zongos were contracted to produce all the facemasks, soap and hand sanitizers meant for distribution to mitigate the economic hardships during this period.

Source: GNA