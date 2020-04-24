COVID-19 Trust Fund gets GH¢1.3m more

Sixteen public and private companies Thursday contributed a total of GH¢1,394,400 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to support government’s efforts at combating the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

At separate ceremonies at the Secretariat of the Trust Fund at the Jubilee House, Societe Generale Ghana gave a cheque for GH¢500,000, whilst the CFAO Group donated two Mitsubishi L200 Pick-Up Tracks, worth GH¢300,000, to the Fund.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana donated GH¢100,000 and Ghana Consulting Engineers Association also presented a cheque for GH¢5,000 to the Fund.

Chemico Limited gave the Fund GH¢100,000, and the Azar Group also donated GH¢100,000.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association presented a cheque for GH¢50,000, and the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, presented a cheque for GH¢30,000.

The Energy Commission and the Minerals Commission presented GH¢50,000 and GH¢100,000 respectively to the Fund, whilst the Free SHS One Hot Meal Food Vendors — Vendir Association – presented a cheque for GH¢13,000.

ADK Consortium, an engineering and architectural consulting firm, made a cheque donation for GH¢100,000, and the Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana presented a cheque for GH¢50,000, 200 packs of bottled water, 40 gallons of hand sanitizers and 20 veronica buckets to the Fund.

Promasidor Ghana Limited and Cowbell Products also donated GH¢70,000 and GH¢60,000 respectively to the Fund.

Believers Love World Incorporated gave GH¢60,000, and the New Apostolic Church also presented a cheque for GH¢121,400 to the Fund.

Justice Sophia Akuffo, the Chairperson of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, who received the donations, thanked the companies for contributing to the Fund and expressed the appreciation of President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo for the gestures.

She gave the assurance that the contributions would be used judiciously in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: GNA