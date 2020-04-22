Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1154

Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases has risen by 102 since the last update on Sunday, April 19, to 1154, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service has announced.

There are, however, 120 recoveries, while the number of deaths, remains nine.

Giving an update on case management, at the Minister of Information’s media briefing on COVID-19, in Accra, on Wednesday, Dr Aboagye said Ghana’s COVID-19 cases had been categorised into General Surveillance; Quarantined Travellers and Enhanced Surveillance System.

As at April 20, under the General Surveillance, there were 401 positive reported cases; for the Quarantined Travellers – 115 positive persons, and for the Enhanced Contact Tracing – 638 positives.

Dr Aboagye explained that of the 120 recovered patients, 82 were from the Ga East Municipal Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre – 17, 37 Military Hospital – four and Greater Accra Regional Hospital – three.

Additionally, Ashanti Region has six recovered patients, Tamale – six and Wa – one.

There are 1021 patients responding well to treatment, with majority of them being asymptomatic (showing no symptoms).

There are four people currently in critical or moderately serious conditions at the Ga East and the UGMC, with only one on a ventilator.

A significant number of the people were currently in isolation, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

The Director General said there had been no increase in the number of admissions.

Source: GNA