Court fines six GH¢86,400 for attending birthday party during lockdown

Six persons who attended a birthday party at First Junction in Teshie during the lockdown period have been sentenced to a total fine of GH¢86, 400 after appearing before an Accra Circuit Court.

The six persons who were charged with two counts of failing to comply with restrictions order imposed by the President and conspiracy, pleaded guilty.

The court after listening to the pleas of the accused and prosecution’s prayer to hand down deterrent sentence, convicted them on their own plea. None of the accused persons had legal representation.

They were sentenced to a fine of GH¢14,400 each, in default they were to serve five years jail term each.

The accused were Amadi Mine, a driver, Aboy-Iyen Precious, mechanic, Marshall Oviehare, barber, Godsway Fejiro, student, Elliot Sharker and David Amos both unemployed.

The court however discharged one John Quayson, a driver who allegedly attempted to transport the convicts from the scene of the infraction at Teshie because the charges preferred against him did not support the facts.

It therefore directed the prosecution to look for appropriate charges to prefer against Quayson who was absent in court.

It therefore turned down the plea of the prosecution to issue a bench warrant for Quayson’s arrest.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang earlier prayed the court to hand sentence which would serve as deterrent to others considering the enormous effort put in place to curb the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the complainants are Police Officers stationed at Teshie Police Station, whiles all the convicts reside at Nungua in Accra.

He said on April 18, this year, at about 1500 hours the Police at Teshie had information to the effect that the accused were having a party at First Junction at Teshie, despite the restriction of movement and public gathering.

Prosecution said the Police proceeded to the location and saw the accused among other 50 persons having a birthday party celebration.

The prosecution said the guest on seeing the Police took to their heels but they managed to arrest the convicts and Quayson who was trying to transport the accused from the scene of arrest.

Source: GNA