Two wedding guests arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two guests at a wedding ceremony at Kukuo, a suburb of Tamale, for violating social distancing protocol.

The suspects are Iddi Ibrahim, 34, staff of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, and Abubakari Yusif Dauda, 33, a businessman.

Superintendent Otuo Acheampong, Crime Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who announced the arrest to journalists in Tamale, said the suspects were assisting the Police with investigations.

Superintendent Acheampong said on April 19, at about 1300 hours, information was received that a wedding ceremony was underway at Kukuo, a suburb of Tamale.

He said “Two patrol teams responded and arrested two suspects, who were part of the gathering in blatant disregard to Executive Instruments against public gatherings and social distancing.”

He said the groom and the bride had been invited to report at the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for interrogation.

It will be recalled that the President, under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, has banned public gatherings of more than 25 people and that social distancing should be observed for such gatherings of not more than 25 people.

Source: GNA