President swears in new deputy Health Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday swore into office, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, as Deputy Health Minister.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, at which the President administered the Oaths of Office, Secrecy, Allegiance and Deputy Minister, he asked him to add his energy and talents to the work of government to ensure a robust health sector.

“You come on board at a difficult time, but we know you have what it takes to confront this challenge. Add your talents and energy to the work of government.

“Give maximum support to the minister, let him have your confidence and let him be assured that you have come to help, so that together we can all work to get our country out of this crisis,” the President urged the minister.

President Akufo-Addo told the deputy minister that the challenge ahead was a huge one, especially with the country battling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I believe that with God’s support, we will be able to come out of this,” he said emphatically.

Dr Oko Boye on his part thanked the President for the opportunity given him to serve the country.

He assured that he “will give all my energy and strength to make sure we succeed in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.”.

Source: GNA