Chinese community donates to Muslims towards Ramadan

Mr Shi Ting WANG, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana on behalf of the Chinese Community has donated food items valued at GH¢110,000.00 to the Muslim Communuty in Accra through the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The items which included 2,000 pieces of the 5kg rice bags, 1,000 pieces of two litre bottle oil, 1,000 pieces of one litre bottle Oil, and 6,000 pieces of nose mask is to be shared to Muslims in the lockdown areas in Accra.

Presenting the items, Mr WANG said, the items was meant to support Muslims to observe Ramadan in this period of COVID-19, as the month of Ramadan was important on the Islamic Calendar.

He said Ghana was in a critical period and that the Chinese people are aware of the difficulty of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the suffering and feelings of the Ghanaian people.

Mr Wang said the Chinese Chamber of Commerce (CCC) in Ghana is actively playing their part to support the fight against the pandemic in and that is why the chamber is supporting the Muslim community.

He said China had given special attention to more than 3,000 African students in the Hubei Province which was severely hit by COVID-19, prioritizing food supply to them even when the Chinese people were facing food shortages at the time.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shuaib, Spokesperson for the Chief Imam on his behalf said, the donation has come at the right time as most vulnerable people during Ramadan seek the support of the Imam.

He said the partial lockdown has worsen the living situation of some vulnerable people, and expressed hope that this support will ease their burden especially in this Ramadan period.

Sheikh Shuaib said the office of the Chief Imam would inform the Vice President, Dr Mahamoud Bawumiah of the kind gesture for an appropriate appreciation to be send to the Chinese Community at the diplomatic level.

He assured the Ambassador that the items would be distributed among Muslims as indicated as the primary purpose.

Source: GNA