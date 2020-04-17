Transport fares up in Western North Region by over 25 percent

Transport operators and drivers in Western North Region have increased transport fares by over 25 percent.

This follows the directives by the Ghana Private Road Transport (GPRTU) for drivers to reduce the number of passengers travelling in buses and taxi cabs to ensure social distancing.

Passengers traveling from Sefwi -Waiwso the Regional capital to Sefwi- Asawinso for instance, now pay GH¢12.00 instead of GH¢9 representing 33.3 percent increase.

The fares from Sefwi- Asawinso in the Waiwso Municipality to Debeiso in the Bia West District has increased from GH¢12.00 to GH¢15.00, while fares from Enchi in the Aown Municipality to Dadieso in the Suaman District has increased from GH¢18.00 to GH¢20.00.

From Sefwi-Bodi to Akontombra passengers now pay GH¢15.00 instead of GH¢12.00 while from Debeiso to Adabokrom increased from GH¢10.00 to GH¢14.00.

Some drivers explained to the Ghana News Agency, that they decided to increase the fares as a result of the reduced number of passengers to ensure social distancing.

Some passengers and residents expressed worry about the situation, stressing that they did not understand why transport fares in the Region had increased while fares in other regions remained unchanged.

They therefore called on the transport Ministry and Western North Regional Coordinating Council, to bring drivers to order since the increase was too much for them to bear.

Source: GNA