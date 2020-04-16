COVID-19: Educational materials translated into eight local languages

All the COVID-19 educational materials have been translated into eight local languages to enhance and deepen public understanding and cooperation.

The education materials, including; the Presidential broadcast, Minister’s briefings and the explanations on the mode of infection of the respiratory disease have been translated into Twi, Ewe, Hausa, Nzema, Dagbani, Ga, Kusao and Dagari.

The Ministry of information engaged the services of the Bureau of Ghana Languages to do the translations following the outbreak of the disease in the country.

A Deputy Minister of Information Pius Enam Hadzide, announced this at a media briefing in Accra, to update the public on various measures being implemented by Government to curb the spread of the virus.

The public education materials and jingles on COVID-19 would also be played on all the Ghana

Broadcasting Corporation 10 FM stations across the country and six of the GTV’s channels.

In addition, the translated materials would be used by the Information Services Department (ISD) information vans for public education campaigns and work closely with other collaborating institutions like the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)and other assisting organistions and faith-based institutions to deepen understanding on the novel Coronavirus.

More so, the education materials on COVID-19 would be played on all 30 information centres in each district.

Mr Hadzide expressed gratitude to some public institutions that released their logistics and information vans to the ISD to support the education campaign drive.

He mentioned the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Revenue Authority supports, National Disaster Management Organization, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ghana Revenue Authority for the kind gesture and asked other corporate entities to emulate the shining example.

Source: GNA