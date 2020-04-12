Tema Metro confirms two new COVID-19 cases

The Tema Metropolis has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases bringing to four the total number of cases seen in the harbour cum industrial city.

The Metropolis initially confirmed two cases out of which one had fully recovered leaving one active case with 43 out of 46 contacts traced and tested negative.

Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metropolitan Director of Health Services, disclosing this to the Ghana News Agency said, the two new cases were males who visited the hospital sick with symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr Quartey added that their samples were collected and subsequently tested at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

She added that the two were receiving treatment under quarantine while contact tracing was ongoing.

She pleaded with residents to strictly obey the laid down preventive measures especially staying at home to prevent spreading the disease in the Metropolis.

Source: GNA