CAF postpones international matches  

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has until further notice postponed some of its international assignments following growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19.

According to the Emergency Committee of CAF, the decision was also influenced by lockdown in most countries.

In view of this, CAF has postponed the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup Semi-final matches scheduled for the 1-3 May and 8-10 May 2020.

It has also postponed the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s U-17 World Cup Qualifiers, initially scheduled for 1-3 May and 15-17 May 2020.

A statement from CAF it a new schedule would be announced in due time as they are monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent.

Source: GNA