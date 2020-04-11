Kotoko to be relegated by May 10 if…

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) will order the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to relegate Asante Kotoko from the Ghana Premier League (GPL), by close May 10, 2020, if they fail to pay Esperance of Tunisia $240,000.

FIFA on Friday, April 10, ordered Asante Kotoko to pay Esperance of Tunisia, $240,000 following the transfer of striker Emmanuel Clottey to them.

According to a verdict released by FIFA on Friday, April 10, Kotoko had been ordered to pay the Tunisian club $180,000 for the transfer of the player, an additional $45,000 as an interest on the figure.

In addition, Kotoko would pay the committee that sat on the case between the two sides over the transfer of the player $15,000, bringing the total figure to $240,000.

Asante Kotoko in 2015 signed Clottey, for the Ghana Premier League (GPL), but the player was still having a running contract with Tunisian giants Esperance.

The Tunisian side challenged Kotoko at FIFA leading to a prolonged legal tussle, with the world football body imposing a fine of $180,000 on Clottey for breach of contract.

Clottey, a former Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea striker, has since had a legal battle with Kotoko at an Accra High Court in 2019 to compel the Porcupine Warriors to settle the fine imposed on him by FIFA.

Source: GNA