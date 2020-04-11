Family of three burnt to death at lower new Takoradi

Three members of a family have been burnt to death in their home in Lower New Takoradi in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The incident which happened on Good Friday was described as horrific by some of the residents of the area.

An eye witness, who only gave his name as Ataa, told the Ghana News Agency at the scene, that he saw flames of fire amid a thick smoke emerging from the house of the deceased by name Mena Mansa.

He said a follow up revealed that the house which served as a store area also for another tenant who deals in premix fuel for fishing was indeed in fire.

Mena Mansa, 28, including her two children P.K, three years and Mame Yaa, eleven months old could not be saved from the ravaging fire and therefore lost their lives in the process.

Community members managed to quench the blaze through the use of wet blankets, sand, and water before the Fire Service arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has visited the families of the deceased to commiserate with them.

BO III Emmanuel Bonney, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident and said they reported within the time of the call from the community.

The remains of the three have been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Source: GNA