Policewoman shot by Naval Officer in Tema Newtown

Lance Corporal Francisca Tengey of the Tema Regional Police DOVVSU who is stationed at one of the COVID-19 snap checkpoints in Tema Newtown, has been shot by a naval officer on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the media that the Regional Command received information on the incident at about 06:00 hours.

She indicated that Police intelligence rushed to the scene and observation revealed spats of blood around a snap checkpoint mounted for the operation COVID Safety at Tema Newtown, where the police officer was assigned for duty.

According to her, further investigations revealed that, on Thursday whiles on duty, the victim was accidentally shot in her right lower thigh from behind by Able Seaman 1 (AB1) Oppong Bekoe of the Naval Headquarters, Burma Camp, who was also detailed for the same operation at the said checkpoint.

The victim, she said, was rushed to the Tema General Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

The acting PRO indicated that the soldier had been cautioned and released to his unit commander whiles investigations were still ongoing to determine what led to the discharge of his weapon.

Source: GNA