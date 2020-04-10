CWSA provides guideline on the free water implementation

The Management of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has called on water vendors to continue their regular operations to provide free water to their clients.

A statement signed by Mr Worlanyo Kwadj Siabi, the Chief Executive of CWSA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the instruction was part of measures taken by the management to implement the Presidential directive on the provision of free water to the public.

The statement said as an agency that manages a greater number of the Small Towns Piped Water Systems it has taken steps to guide the Agency’s Regional Directors and Water System Management Staff on the implementation of the directive in the CWSA managed pipe water systems in small towns.

It urged vendors to ensure that customers were served in a queue taking into consideration the observance of the social distancing protocols in force to avoid crowding at all times.

The statement advised that if consumers fail to observe the social distancing protocols and mass up at the standpipe, the vendor must temporarily close the tap until the order was restored to save lives.

To ensure that customers were served fast, the statement, counseled venders to ban water storage containers that exceeded the size of the usual buckets, basins and the ‘Yellow’ gallon.

“This is because the filling of such big receptacles by one person during the normal fetching hours has the potential of stirring controversy, creating agitation over the time used by that one person in filling his or her receptacles, as others wait in the queue,” it said.

The statement directed all the Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs) to liaise with their District Chief Executives and CWSA Regional Directors to discuss operational issues pertaining to the presidential directive.

It requested all NGOs providing water in the sector to contact the CWSA Regional Directors to discuss any operational issues that may arise in connection with the implementation of the presidential directive.

Source: GNA