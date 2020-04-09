Man remanded for breaking lockdown orders

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 34-year-old James Chukwuka who failed to comply with the Restriction Order and allegedly took the blood samples of pregnant women and some residents at Gbese in James Town to test for their sugar level.

Chukwuka had his plea reserved as the prosecution said they would need about a week to augment and amend their facts.

He is currently being held for failing to comply with the Lockdown Restriction Order.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang said when Chukwuka was arrested, he had on him medical equipment hence the need to amend the facts and charges.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, remanded the accused person to reappear on April 15.

It directed the prosecution to file their disclosures by the next adjourned date.

Soon after Chukwuka was remanded he broke down in tears, pleading with the court to forgive him and said it was not intentional that he came out that day.

The facts, as presented, are that the accused person resided at Accra Newtown, and on April 4, this year, at about 0900 hours, the Police had information that he was taking blood samples, checking Blood Pressure and sugar level of residents including pregnant women at the Gbese Community, near James Town in Accra.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the Police proceeded to Gbese and arrested the accused person who had in his possession a glucometer, thermometer, test strips, and gloves.

During interrogation, the accused informed the Police that he was a distributor of food supplements and admitted he went to Gbese to take blood samples of his clients.

The prosecution said during investigations it came to light that Chukwuka did not fall within the exemption group with regards to the Imposition of Restrictions on all persons in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi.

The prosecution said a pregnant woman who lives in Gbese confirmed to the Police that her blood sample was taken by the accused person.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President, by Executive Instrument 65 and in accordance with the provisions of the Imposition Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012) imposed two-week restrictions on movements in some specified areas including Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

Source: GNA