Ghana’s COVID-19 confirmed cases rise to 313

Ghana’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen to 313, following the confirmation of 26 new positive cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said on Wednesday.

The new figures were recorded from the enhanced contact tracing and sample testing exercise currently ongoing in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi, and other parts of the country where positive cases of the virus had been recorded.

The GHS official Covid-19 portal indicates that the new cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.

It also said one more death had been recorded, moving the total number of deaths to six.

The update further gave the present regional distribution of confirmed cases as follows: Greater Accra: 274, Ashanti: 25, Eastern: one, Northern: 10, Upper West: one, Upper East: one, and Central: one.

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived on March 21-22 has ended.

In all, 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period, out of which 79, representing 7.7 per cent, were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative.

Twenty-six among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105, which constitutes 10.2 per cent among the travellers that were quarantined.

With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at April 7, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37, representing 0.34 per cent, have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

