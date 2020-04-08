Kotoko to announce new board after partial lockdown

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said that they will announce members of its Board of Directors after the two-week national emergency lockdown on Coronavirus has been lifted.

Kotoko were due to submit the list of its newly constituted board members to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on April 3, 2020 but failed.

A letter signed by Mr. Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff of Manhyia Palace addressed to the GFA says, “I am directed to inform you that His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in his capacity as the sole shareholder of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, is in the process of appointing a new Board of Directors for the club.

“However, the process has been interrupted by the imposition of the National Coronavirus emergency as a result of which the secretariat of the Palace has been closed for two weeks.

“I am to inform you that as the emergency permits the resumption of work, the process will be concluded and the names of the new board would be submitted to you without delay.”

Source: GNA