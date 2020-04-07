Home / General News / Only 14 samples from 7,000 results among 15,000 are positive for COVID-19

Only 14 samples from 7,000 results among 15,000 are positive for COVID-19

Yesterday April 6, 2020, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo announced that 15,000 samples have been taken from individuals suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus disease and tests from these will be decisive in the country’s next step in fight the pandemic.

Today, it has been announced that of the 15,000 samples that were taken, 7000 samples have been tested and the results show that only 14 are positive for the disease.

Ghana first announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020, and so far, the Ministry of Health has recorded total confirmed cases of 287 as at April 6, 2020, with five deaths.

 

