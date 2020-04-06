GAF investigates gunshot-related death of Ashaiman involving soldier

The Ghana Armed Forces says it is investigating a Sunday incident in which an Ashaiman resident died from the wounds he sustained when the rifle of a soldier he allegedly tried to disarm went off.

According to a statement signed by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, the civilian tried to disarm the soldier, who was conducting an arrest as part of OP COVID SAFETY.

“The civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act, the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Sunday said.

“Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.

“The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on.”

The body of the man, the statement said, had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that details of its investigations will be duly communicated”.

Source: GNA