Russia extends paid leave nationwide to end of April    

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an extension of paid leave for all Russians to April 30 due to COVID-19.

“If the situation allows, we will adjust the announced period of forced non-working days in the direction of its reduction,” Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

The country’s regions, depending on the objective situation, would decide which institutions and organizations should suspend their activities and which could continue their operations while strictly ensuring the safety of citizens, he said.

Authorities, enterprises with continuous production, medical institutions, pharmacies, convenience stores and all essential establishments will keep working, Putin said.

On March 25, Putin declared paid leave for all Russians from March 30 to April 3. Russia has tallied 3,548 cases of COVID-19 in 76 regions as of Thursday, surging by a record of 771 from the previous day.

Source: GNA