Mahama calls for establishment of national infectious disease centres

Former President John Dramani Mahama’ has proposed for the establishment of three National Infectious Disease Centres at 37 military hospital , the middle and the northern sectors.

This he said would prepare the country adequately to withstand the outbreak of deadly diseases and other emergency cases.

Former President Mahama made the proposal when he presented 500 boxes of Personal Protective Equipment valued at GH¢300,000 to the NDC COVID-19 team for onward delivery to selected health facilities across the country.

The items are: Hand sanitizers, face and nose masks, boots, hand gloves, detergents and other valuables.

He said he earlier in the week presented similar items to the Ridge hospital and Saturday’s presentation was meant for Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, Tamale Teaching hospital and other facilities across the country.

The former President said the establishment of the centre and fund would make Ghana battle-ready and proactive rather than the reactionary measures that were being used in the coronavirus pandemic.

He pledged the support of his party to fighting the disease and called for another Medical Research Centre to be sited in the northern part of the country to cater for their health needs.

Mr Mahama therefore suggested to government to upgrade Kitampo and Navrongo facilities to facilitate the testing of diseases such as coronavirus.

The former President commended the front line workers in the fight against COVID-19 and appealed to government to establish an insurance scheme for them.

He also called for the reduction of indirect taxes on businesses and reduction of telecommunication tariffs in coming days.

The items were received by Mr Prosper Bani, former Chief of Staff, Dr Zanetor Rawlings and Mr Alex Segbefia all members of the NDC COVID-19 team.

