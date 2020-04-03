COVID-19: Coalition of NGOs in Health calls for “progressive nationwide lockdown”  

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH) has called for what it describes as ‘progressive’ nationwide lockdown, as the country’s confirmed cases on the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) surge.

Ghana has so far recorded 204 confirmed cases of the deadly pandemic with three deaths.

To stem the spread of the disease to other regions, there is partial lock-down in parts of Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, hardest hit of the COVID-19.

But, addressing a news conference in Sunyani, the Coalition noted already the disease was spreading to other regions and there was the need for government to review and extend the lock-down to other affected regions.

“What we meant by progressive nationwide lock-down is for government to consider extending the lock-down to areas which are gradually confirming cases before unexpected and something worse happened”, says Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the National Chairman of the Coalition.

The GCNH is an umbrella and coordinating body for the activities of all registered Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations working in the health sector in the country.

Dr Benarkuu indicated as a pandemic and contagious disease, the spread of the COVID-19 could be out of hand if the nation failed to take bold and decisive measures to manage it.

He however praised the government for the measures implemented so far, adding that more ought to be done to bring the situation under control.

Dr Benarkuu underscored the importance for the government to find ways of monitoring the nationwide distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to ensure particularly front-line health facilities and officials had enough to manage the COVID-19.

He added the need to strengthen the National Health Authority to provide psycho-therapeutic and anti-stigma, discrimination services.

“Private health care providers must be mainstreamed in the general fight and control of the COVID-19 in the country”, Dr Benarkuu stated.

Source: GNA