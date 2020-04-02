Ghana government says implementing programmes to cushion vulnerable against COVID-19 crisis

The Ghana government has so far identified about 25,000 vulnerable people to provide for their health, nutritional and safety needs during the two-week restriction of movement of persons in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas.

About 15,000 of them are head porters, with the rest being mentally ill and other persons with disability.

They are benefitting from the provision of temporary accommodation, food, water, stipends, medical assistance, grooming, and basic training in personal hygiene.

Madam Cynthia Morrison, the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, who announced this on Wednesday morning at a media briefing, said a Census was conducted to identify such vulnerable people in Accra, considering the homeless, their ages and other variables.

“In Accra, food and will be sent to them in areas such as Tema Station, the Central Business District, Mallam Atta, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Agbogbloshie, Nima and Maamobi,” she said.

After the COVID-19 crisis, those in the school-going age group would be sent back home to continue their education, adding that, “We will ensure that no underage person engages in the Kayaye business”.

Mrs Morrison said the measures were being implemented with philanthropic organisations, with some cooking for about 6,000 people.

They were also caring for some 20 mentally ill persons on the streets by cleaning and giving them medical assistance.

The briefing was to give an update on the national status of COVID-19, with regard to preventive behaviour, testing and case management, security, among others.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, confirmed a total of 195 cases; after testing 4,650 presumptive cases. Five of the patients, who had underlying chronic conditions, have passed on. However, there are three full recoveries, while 49 have been discharged to continue their care at home.

The rest are responding well to treatment, the Health Minister has said.

Under an Executive Instrument Order by the President, effective 0100 hours on Monday, March 30, persons in 40 localities in the Greater and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas and contiguous districts are under a two-week restriction of movement measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There are, however, exemptions to cater for access to food and water, medicine, healthcare and other essential services.

The tracing of people who have been exposed to the disease for testing is also being intensified during the period

Source: GNA