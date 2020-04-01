Home / General News / Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 165 – Ghana Health Service

Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 165 – Ghana Health Service

32 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana now up to 165, the Ghana Health Service said in an update on its website.

Some of the patients had travelled to Ghana within the past 14 days from Germany, France and Hungary respectively.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) also reported on tests from 77 samples including samples from 41 asymptomatic contacts of a case from Tamale Teaching Hospital and all are negative for COVID-19.

The country has recorded three recoveries and five deaths so far.

Check Also

Accra, Tema bound commercial vehicles grounded in Ho

Commercial vehicles in Ho plying Accra, Tema and Kumasi have been grounded in the wake …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved