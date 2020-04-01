Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 165 – Ghana Health Service

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana now up to 165, the Ghana Health Service said in an update on its website.

Some of the patients had travelled to Ghana within the past 14 days from Germany, France and Hungary respectively.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) also reported on tests from 77 samples including samples from 41 asymptomatic contacts of a case from Tamale Teaching Hospital and all are negative for COVID-19.

The country has recorded three recoveries and five deaths so far.