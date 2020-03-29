Chief of Staff clarifies restrictions on movement of persons

Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency has made clarifications to Members of the Executive who are exempted from the Restriction of Movement of Persons announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Members of the Executive refers to Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, Senior Staffers at the Presidency and Special Assistants.”

The statement also clarifies that: ” All other members of the Public Service are to comply with the circular issued by the Public Service Commission with reference No. AB 296/349/01 dated March 23, 2020, which is aimed at reducing the number of staff working at the same time while ensuring the continuous delivery of core services as mandated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020, made a national broadcast to restrict the movements of persons in the Greater Accra and Kumasi to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The restriction, however, exempted Members of the Executive Arm of Government, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Source: GNA