Upper West Region records first case of COVID-19

The Upper West Region has seen its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, that has changed the normal routine and pattern of life across the world.

Earlier reported cases of the pathogen, in the country, had come from two regions – Greater Accra and Ashanti.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Regional Minister, told journalists that the sample of the patient, a 42-year old man from Wa, was sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research and tested positive for the virus.

The test results came in at about 1300 hours on Friday, March 27.

The patient, travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) and Spain and since his return to Wa through Egypt, eight days ago, he has been in self-quarantine.

The Regional Minister said efforts were underway to trace all persons he had come into contact with.

He called for everybody to adhere to precautionary measures announced by the government – social distancing, regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use of hand sanitizers to help contain and stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Osei Kuffuor Afreh, the Regional Director of Health Services, said the patient was in stable condition.

He added that, contact listing had started, to identify persons he might have come into contact with including passengers on a commercial bus he traveled from Accra to Wa and places visited.

He gave the assurance that they were ready to handle cases of the virus infection reported in the area.

Source: GNA