British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus which is ravaging the world and leaving some dead has forced some countries into lockdowns.

Mr. Johnson announced in a tweet with a video that he developed mild symptoms of the disease and he has tested positive.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now in self-isolation, but will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he tweeted.

The UK has recorded more than 11,800 confirmed cases of the disease with more than 570 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 136, with two deaths and one recovery.

BY Emmanuel K. Dogbevi