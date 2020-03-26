Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases now 132 with three deaths

As Ghana waits to get funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), confirmed cases as reported by health authorities on Thursday March 26, 2020 has risen to 132, since the country announced its first two cases on March 12.

The government has applied for funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fight the disease which is ravaging the world, leaving in its trail some deaths.

In its response to reduce the spread of the virus, the country has shut all education institutions and closed all its land, sea and air borders and some travellers arriving in the country at its international airport immediately following the closure of the borders are being held in mandatory quarantine for 14 days, while samples are being taken for tests.

“The great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK). The number of confirmed cases among travelers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 970 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up,” says the Ghana Health Service.

Largely social distancing and improved personal hygiene, such as frequent hand washing with soap under running water among others are being encouraged.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi